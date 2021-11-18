Erratic driver chased by dog into police station in Dunedin

The driver drove onto the footpath at the entrance of Dunedin central police station. Photo / Supplied

A late-night chase involving the Dunedin dog squad and road spikes ended after a man, who had been spotted driving erratically through the city, abandoned his car outside the central police station and handed himself in.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a vehicle had been seen by members of the public driving erratically around the inner city about 1am.

The vehicle was observed twice driving up the alleyway of the police station in an attempt to bait officers into a pursuit.

Due to the risk the man's actions posed to the public, police employed road spikes in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the manoeuvre proved unsuccessful.

A short time later, the vehicle was seen approaching the station by police dog units.

In a surprise move, the driver drove onto the footpath at the entrance of the police station and ran.

A police dog handler and dog gave chase, but the man ran into the station's watch house and handed himself in.

He was arrested for dangerous driving and other driving related offences, and his vehicle was subsequently impounded.