Spatula-wielding man sparks police callout in Dunedin

A supposed hammer-wielding vandal damaging vehicles in Dunedin early today turned out to be a drunk man brandishing a spatula, police say.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police were called to Sligo Tce in Roslyn about 1.15am after a man was spotted damaging the vehicles.

It appeared at the time as if the man was brandishing a hammer and yelling threats, he said.

It later transpired the weapon was a spatula.

The 35-year-old-man, who was ''very intoxicated'', told police the vehicles belonged to him and his uncle, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

He was subsequently charged with breaching the peace.

In other Dunedin crime news, at 3am police were called to Mosgiel Memorial Park Stadium by a security worker who had noticed five youths ''hanging out'' and believed them to have earlier gone inside.

Police found the building door open and broken plates thrown throughout the hall.

The youths were questioned, but denied the allegations.

Yesterday a 25-year-old man ran out of petrol as he was driving on Dundas St just before 6pm.

He pulled up on to the kerb and parked the car.

After a check of the vehicle, police found it did not match the registered plates.

Two further registration plates, belonging to other vehicles, were found in the man's possession. They were seized and police inquiries continue.