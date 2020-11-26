Stranded woman winched from boat in Coromandel

A woman was rescued by helicopter after being stranded in Coromandel. Photo / Supplied

A woman has been winched from a boat after becoming stranded in Coromandel.

A statement from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said the woman's boat started taking on water and hit the rocks in Potiki Bay.

A crew from the Auckland Helicopter Rescue Trust were tasked by the Rescue Coordination Centre to Potiki Bay, north of Kennedy Bay on the Coromandel Peninsula, in response to an activated personal locator beacon.

"The power boat that a male and a female, both in their 20s, were on had started taking on water and the pair ended up on the rocks nearby," the statement said.

"Westpac 1 crew winch extracted the female patient, who was in a minor condition, off the rocks.

"Coastguard picked up the male patient.

"Both patients were assessed at the Whitianga rescue helicopter base. Transportation to hospital by helicopter wasn't required and Westpac 1 was retasked from the base to Mission 1008."