Sudden death, believed to be a drowning, at Takapuna Beach, Auckland

A person has died in a "water incident" on Takapuna Beach, with a witness telling the Herald the person is believed to have drowned.
A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they had been called to a water incident at the beach, sending an ambulance and a manager, but referred further enquiries to police.
Police were attending a "sudden death incident" on Takapuna Beach, a police spokesman said.
They were called about 12.40pm and were making inquiries, the spokesman said. No further details were available.
A woman at Takapuna Beach told the Herald she believed a man had drowned.
The woman said she spoke to a man on the beach who said a man had drowned and been pulled out of the water.
"There were a group of people by the water's edge who had been working on him. It's a pretty sad start to summer for some family."
A hearse was parked by the toilets at the end of Hauraki Rd, she said.
She was alerted to the incident when she saw a vehicle going onto the beach.
"I thought perhaps someone was trying to take a car onto the beach because there was a white car right down by the sand and the police were parked right behind it, but then I realised it was a hearse."