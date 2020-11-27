Police stop driver on Auckland motorway after complaints about driving

A vehicle was stopped by police on Auckland's southern motorway after complaints from other drivers. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A car has been stopped on an Auckland motorway after police received several complaints about the way it was being driven.

Complaints against the vehicle started as it was going over the Auckland Harbour Bridge, police said, before it was eventually stopped on the southern motorway just after the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

That is a distance of about 25.5km.

A police spokesman said the kind of complaints received were to do with speed and the "driver manner".

He said the driver involved was due to be taken for a breath test and more inquiries were being made.

No charges had been laid yet, however, the spokesman said.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 11:45AM

Due to a police issue the left lane southbound after Ellerslie-Panmure Hwy is currently blocked. Merge right with care to pass and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/JWHERUA0kq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 26, 2020

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert about the incident via its social media channels at 11.45am.

The left southbound lane on SH1, just after the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway, was blocked for some time as a result.

Road authorities alerted motorists of a "police issue" on the overbridge and encouraged people to merge right to pass and to expect delays.

The area was cleared by midday.