Stranded whale dies at Christchurch beach

A whale stranded at a Christchurch beach has died overnight, the Department of Conservation has confirmed.

The several metres-long whale became stranded off the coast of Moncks Bay sometime before 9pm on Sunday.

Department of Conservation (DoC) Mahaanui operations manager Andy Thompson told NZME the whale is thought to be a minke or Bryde’s whale but an expert will confirm which species it is this morning.

“The whale appears to have stranded in standing water in the middle of the estuary near Moncks Bay and is being rolled by the tide, which may sometimes make it look like it is moving,” Thompson said.

“If it is deceased, we intend to do a recovery operation for the carcass, but do not have a plan yet.”

It’s still unclear why the whale came into the estuary on Sunday night.

“We’re asking members of the public to keep clear of the area if possible, we do not need any assistance. Please keep any boats, including kayaks, off the water,” Thompson said.

An NZME reporter at the scene of the stranding on Sunday night said at least a few hundred people gathered to watch the attempted rescue unfold, causing delays in traffic around the area.

“You can see it right out in the middle. It appears to be flapping around and you can see it blowing water up in the air every now and again.”

Police were also in attendance advising people they may need to move their vehicles if a greater emergency response is needed.

Last Sunday, a pod of false killer whales and bottlenose dolphins were euthanised after becoming stranded twice on a reef near Māhia.

The pod of around 40 was first stranded early in the afternoon but refloated with the high tide.

DoC’s Matt Tong said the whales and dolphins were assessed as being unlikely to survive and the difficult decision was made to euthanise them.