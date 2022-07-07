Bronx's wounds are some of the worst SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen has ever seen. Photo / Supplied

Warning: this story discusses graphic animal neglect.

A man has been banned for owning another dog after his Pitbull terrier was left to suffer for up to ten days with wounds that were infested with fully grown maggots.

Weera Nuanchaidee, was sentenced this week to 200 hours of community work and banned from having a dog for three years for the mistreatment of his dog Bronx.

Bronx had to be euthanased as a result of the significant neglect he suffered - something the SPCA said could have been avoided if his wounds had been treated at the time they were inflicted.

When Bronx was discovered by SPCA inspectors in March 2020, he was in his kennel at the back of Nuanchaidee's property in Auckland, hunched over, and showing signs of distress.

A putrid smell was coming from him and the inspectors said they could see a wound in the dog's groin area that was swollen, infected, and full of adult-sized maggots.

SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen says Bronx's infected wounds were some of the worst she's seen and says seeing the extent of Bronx's infected wounds made her stomach churn.

"I've seen the images of Bronx's wounds and they are simply horrific.

"As a dog owner, it's unthinkable to me that the defendant not only allowed their pet to suffer in this ghastly state but that they didn't even try to seek vet treatment."

Bronx was taken into SPCA's possession immediately and was transported for treatment.

The injuries reported by the vet who inspected Bronx were extensive.

The dog was underweight and his muscle mass had begun to waste away, he had calluses on his elbows and hocks and his teeth were completely worn down.

Bronx also had two wounds on his tongue, one that had punctured all the way through and was infected, consistent with a dog bite.

The vet concluded that due to the severity of the infection and maturity of the maggots, the wounds would have been there for at least a week to 10 days.

His injuries were left to fester, and the severity of his infections was so extensive that no amount of treatment, surgery or medication could prevent the inevitable and alleviate the animals' suffering.

The defendant told SPCA Inspectors he had noticed the wound and knew the dog was suffering, but he could not afford vet treatment and did not have transport to get the dog to a vet.

"We understand that sometimes pet owners might not be able to afford unexpected vet bills, but seeking treatment when your pet is unwell is a key aspect of being a responsible pet owner and it's your legal responsibility to do so," Midgen said.

"At the end of the day, there's absolutely no excuse for allowing an animal to reach this state of neglect."



In addition to being sentenced to community service and being disqualified from owning animals for three years, the defendant was ordered to pay reparations of $345.59.