Police urge people to take measures to prevent their car from being stolen. Photo / NZME

Police are concerned about a spate of vehicle thefts across the wider Bay of Plenty and Waikato with some offenders as young as 12.

Bay of Plenty Police Inspector Phil Gillbanks said while police were committed to actively investigating vehicle theft and holding offenders to account, they could not be everywhere at once nor deter opportunistic thieves on their own.

"We urge people to take preventative measures in order to prevent their car from being stolen in the first place."

Thieves were targeting Mazda Demios, Nissan Tiidas, Toyota Aquas, Toyota Corollas, Mazda Attenzas, and Subaru Legacy vehicles.

"They are predominantly stolen by young people and are being used for joy-riding, and conducting aggravated burglaries of liquor stores, suburban dairies and large retail stores," Gillbanks said.

"Some offenders are as young as 12 years old, which raises serious concerns about the safety of the child, their passengers, and the public."

Police are seeking the help of vehicle owners to make their vehicles less attractive for theft.

With the public's help, police and partner agencies could continue to hold these young offenders to account, while also supporting them on a better path away from future offending.

If you notice suspicious activity around cars, please contact police on 111 if it is happening and 105 after the fact.

Prevention measures

• Ensure the vehicle is parked off the road, out of sight, or in secure car parking where possible

• Fit an after-market vehicle alarm or vehicle immobilizer

• Use a steering wheel lock at all times – purchase from any automotive store for less than $100