Police continue to search for those responsible for a double shooting in Manurewa, Japan earthquake rescuers race against time to find survivors and Te Pāti Māori claims the new Government isn't acting in the interest of Māori. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald / AP

Police have executed a search warrant at an address linked to members of the Manga Kaha gang over a homicide in Lower Hutt.

It comes almost three weeks after 39-year-old Rawiri Zane Wharerau was fatally shot at a gang-linked birthday party in Stokes Valley. Another victim, his brother, was left fighting for his life.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears said police were making “excellent progress” on the investigation into the December 16 shooting and has continued to ask for the public to come forward with information.

This morning’s search warrants turned up “items [that] have advanced the investigation”, Sears said. However, police did not arrest anyone.

He said the search warrant was a result of information the public had already provided.

“I want to thank the community for all the information they have provided to date. This vital information has led us to execute [the] search warrant,” he said.

The shootings happened at a 50th birthday party in Stokes Valley three weeks ago. Photo / Georgina Campbell

“What is clear from the community’s response to date is that they are sick of the behaviour of these gang members.”

Police were called to the scene of the homicide, a property on George St, shortly after 2am on December 16 and found one man dead and one with life-threatening injuries.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the road around the time of the shooting. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Homes in the immediate area are predominantly owned by Kāinga Ora.

Kāinga Ora would not comment on what support was being offered to residents, some of whom could be seen visibly distressed in their front yards the following day, and referred questions to police.

‘I heard someone’s life being taken’ - neighbour

Huck Haeata moved into one of the Kāinga Ora homes on the street earlier this year and was awake at the time of the incident.

She said she heard a loud and powerful boom.

“The cat looked at me and I was like: ‘What was that?’ I’ve never heard that before.

A police cordon outside a house where two men were shot in Stokes Valley three weeks ago. Photo / NZ Herald

“That stopped me and my cat in our tracks.”

Haeata said she didn’t realise what had happened until the next morning.

“It’s shocking when you know that in that moment, last night, someone’s life was taken. I heard someone’s life [being] taken.”

Homicide one of several in Lower Hutt

Police erected a blue tent near a house, the footpath was partially cordoned off, and there were cones outside a driveway.

The shooting came less than a month after the Hutt Valley community was left reeling following two deadly incidents in 24 hours.

The first incident occurred in the early hours of November 16 when a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Naenae Rd.

Later that day, police shot and killed a man who was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman on Coast Rd in Wainuiomata.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation into the death of toddler Ruthless-Empire, who is believed to have suffered fatal blunt-force trauma in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taitā.











