Stocktake of the workforce: Gender diversity getting worse across many professions

The gender split in some industries has remained unchanged since 2006. Photo / Greg Bowker

Only 10 per cent of Kiwis are part of a workforce that is gender-balanced, a Herald analysis of Census data shows.

An expert says gender and ethnic diversity are important, particularly in senior roles, while an equal pay advocate says New Zealand needs to do more to reduce the pay gap between men and women.

An analysis of Census data over the past 12 years shows small or no improvements in gender diversity across a range of professions. Traditionally-female-dominated roles - such as carers, aides and personal assistants - were still overrepresented by women in the latest Census data from 2018.

Stats NZ releases Census data grouping the entire workforce into 43 professional categories - such as “educational professionals” or “health professionals”.

In 2018, 96 per cent of people who work as personal assistants and secretaries, and 89 per cent of carers and aides, were women.

Of the 43 categories, there are only four where approximately half of the workers are female.

Fourteen professions, making up 33 per cent of the total workforce, are tracking towards a 50 per cent female workforce. However, some of these professions with increasing diversity still remain dominated by women.

Nine professions, accounting for 24 per cent of the total workforce, are becoming less gender diverse.

Meanwhile, the gender balance of 16 professions, 33 per cent of the total workforce, has remained largely unchanged.

Director of AUT’s NZ Work Research Institute Professor Gail Pacheco said she would have liked to see increased gender diversity in a range of New Zealand industries in 2018.

“Gender and ethnic diversity is important - particularly in senior roles within industries and sectors.

Professor Gail Pacheco, Director, AUT's NZ Work Research Institute. Photo / Supplied

“When a greater variety of occupations are more accessible to women and non-Europeans, this improves the allocation of talent, resulting in improvements in productivity.”

Pacheco said potential plans for pay equity settlements for teachers and health workforce in the future might aid the gender diversity in these domains and help reduce the gender pay gap.

In 2022, the gender pay gap, the difference between men and women’s median hourly pay, was 9.2 per cent.

While Census provides detailed information on the types of professions women work in, New Zealand is missing a key piece of information that similar jurisdictions have, which is mandatory pay gap reporting by organisation.

MindTheGap co-founder Jo Cribb said the biggest generator of pay gaps was the behaviour of individual managers in organisations.

“It’s about the behaviour that happens in organisations. It isn’t about women having less experience.”

Many organisations already disclose their gender pay gap. Making it a requirement for all organisations forces those companies to address it, she said.

“Nobody wants to show a bad pay gap. The actual impact [for women] is probably more money in your pocket because organisations work hard to reduce it.

“In order to manage your gender pay gap, you are going to need more women in positions that are paid more. You will need more women leaders, you need more women promoted and invested in.”

The gender pay gap as of 2022 in New Zealand was 9.2 per cent. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Although looking even further back shows significant changes in the gender balance of the workforce. In 1891, the Census recorded 19 per cent of women over 15 in paid work. However, this data did not include Māori.

By 2013, the percentage of women in paid work had risen to 48 per cent.

In 2018, 58.6 per cent of women were in paid work.

The results of the recently completed Census for 2023 will provide a glimpse into the impact of Covid-19 on women in the workplace.

