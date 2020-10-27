Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Stewart Forsyth: The conspiracy pandemic and wannabe demagogues

5 minutes to read

There are increasing signs of conspiracy theories taking hold in New Zealand but how much of a threat do they pose to our elections? Photo / Warren Buckland

NZ Herald
By: Stewart Forsyth

OPINION

A cruise around rural New Zealand before the election showed the billboards of a range of new parties. A surprising number of these were pushing wild conspiracy theories.

While one of Winston Peters' favourite

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.