Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of the Civil Service Pay Freeze

3 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded to questions about the public backlash to last week's wage freeze announcement. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded to questions about the public backlash to last week's wage freeze announcement. Video / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

MONDAY

Jacinda Ardern: I don't know why they're calling it a pay freeze! Ha, ha! It's so not a pay freeze! Ho, ho! Anyone who calls it a pay freeze is just being a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.