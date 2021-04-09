Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Mike Hosking and Jacinda Ardern

3 minutes to read
Mike Hosking on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: Newstalk ZB host says 'I don't want her back' on show. Video / Newstalk ZB

Mike Hosking on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: Newstalk ZB host says 'I don't want her back' on show. Video / Newstalk ZB

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

MIKE

I couldn't care less if I never saw Jacinda again. Not one bit. We had a good thing going and everybody saw the sense in it, but she had her chance, and she

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.