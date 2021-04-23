Website of the Year

Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of the Luxon Gang

3 minutes to read
Christopher Luxon reckons Natville needs a new sheriff. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

MONDAY

A tall, bald stranger rode into town at half-past dead. The only movement on the main street was the gentle roll of tumbleweeds. He hitched his horse but the water trough was dry.

