New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of the Easter Bunny

4 minutes to read
A rose made of chocolate for Moses Mackay. Photo / 123RF

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Easter is all about the giving of something more important than anything in life – chocolate. The Easter Bunny is here to provide treats for special boys and girls, as follows. Enjoy!

A MIQ The Wiggles. Welcome to New Zealand! Have as much chocolate as you want – and when you want. Jacinda Ardern will be your MIQ concierge. Anything you want, just ask. She will get it for you. She will get it ahead of everyone else for you. If she's busy, she will get Chris Hipkins to get it for you. If Chris Hipkins is busy, the Prime Minister will find a practical solution. She's very good at that.

