New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of the Ardern Gang

3 minutes to read

Sheriff Jacinda Ardern and her "gang". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

MONDAY

Smoke from cooking fires drifted across the plaza. The evening smelled of horse meat.

Sheriff Ardern sat on the balcony of the saloon and lit a cheroot. Her eyes narrowed as she looked

