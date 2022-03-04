Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... Police Commissioner Andrew Coster

3 minutes to read
Protesters started a fire on Parliament grounds and threw bricks and other objects as police moved in on the occupation site on Wednesday. Video / Michael Neilson

Steve Braunias
Steve Braunias

OPINION:

MONDAY

"This illegal protest making unreasonable demands for peace and love," I said, and slapped the desk for emphasis, "ends now!"

"That's what you said yesterday," said the Prime Minister.

"No, I didn't."

"Yes,

