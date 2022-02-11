Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The story of their fortunes: Steve Braunias marks Valentine's Day

4 minutes to read
'The Parting of Abelard and Heloise', before 1780. Kauffmann, Angelika (1741-1807). Photo / Getty Images

'The Parting of Abelard and Heloise', before 1780. Kauffmann, Angelika (1741-1807). Photo / Getty Images

By Steve Braunias

Steve Braunias on the immortal love affair between Heloise and Abelard.

Heloise and Abelard are still - 900 years after they flung themselves into one of the most famous romances in the history of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.