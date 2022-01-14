Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Steve Braunias on the importance of having good neighbours

4 minutes to read
Good neighbours are worth the effort of getting to know. Photo / Supplied

Good neighbours are worth the effort of getting to know. Photo / Supplied

By Steve Braunias

He was a great neighbour. We lived next door to each other for 10 years and we'd often talk over the fence. He'd say things like, "Covid was a plandemic created by the World Economic