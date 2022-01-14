Good neighbours are worth the effort of getting to know. Photo / Supplied

He was a great neighbour. We lived next door to each other for 10 years and we'd often talk over the fence. He'd say things like, "Covid was a plandemic created by the World Economic Forum globalists. The 200 spike proteins of the coronavirus represented 200 levels of information of how they're going to change the world. So you had the climate change rubbish, which is another crisis they promote. You had all the gender bendering in the classroom. There's pages and pages of this stuff, and it was all on the World Economic Forum site, and the guy who runs it all said it on tape. It's all on tape! That's how confident they're going to win."

He was a great neighbour. He was always very generous with his harvest of avocados that grew in his back yard and, as a favour, I'd always mow his front berm. He'd say, "The Freemasons and the Jesuits and all these hidden people are the ones who are causing all this. You'll see thousands of photos of them covering one eye with a flower or a rose. Ian Wishart explains it all in a brilliant book called Totalitaria. In the last three chapters, you'll see what the United Nations are up to and who they worship. They've got a room there for Lucifer, and the Pope comes in and pays homage. And they're getting all their instructions from Lucifer. And they're the ones in control of the world. And they admit it."

He was a great neighbour. We never had a cross word with each other, no noise problems, although he probably heard domestic disputes sometimes; on summer evenings, I'd hear the gentle croaking of the frogs in his reptile cages. He'd say, "You might be a Freemason of the 33rd degree who knows that everything I am saying is true. I don't know enough about you. You haven't been through the first three levels, have you? Please tell me you haven't!" I'd say, "I haven't." And then he'd say, "Most of them only get as far as three levels. But as they go up and up to the 33rd degree, they are told who God really is. And it's not who they think. It's Lucifer."

He was a great neighbour. He kept really beautiful lizards. He'd say, "Trump is fighting the globalists. He grew up with all these people. He knows all their tricks. He can't sleep at night because he knows what went on with the kids on Epstein's island. Disgusting. Bill Clinton was there, Hillary knows all about it. He's said that Hillary is a witch, a practising witch. Her own husband! But I think Trump has still got a lot of power behind the scenes. Biden can't even get inside the Pentagon. He's not really in power. You watch what happens. You'll say, 'The neighbour was right.'"

I moved out on December 1. "Someone found out about the alphabet." My cats loved him, and would always go next door to visit. "A, b, c – you go up six each time, so 6, 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 – you see what I'm doing?" Wild pigeons would perch on his shoulders. "Let's try some words. Try 'Kissinger'." He's on record saying that one day troops will come into America to control the people. K, i, s, s, i, n, g, e, r. "Get the values of the letters, and write them down. Oh look! It adds up to 666." He fed bananas to the lizards. "Try 'computer', a man-made thing that's used for this whole system. C, o, m … It adds up to 666." It was sad to say goodbye. "Try 'vaccination'. 666. What are the chances? Try your own name! Steve Braunias." He was a great neighbour, and I miss him.