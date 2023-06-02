Voyager 2023 media awards

The Secret Diary of King’s Birthday Weekend - Steve Braunias

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
The King said, “What have we got on this weekend, dear?” Photo / Pool, AP

OPINION

Chris Hipkins

The Prime Minister sighed, and started packing for the long weekend. He chided himself for sighing. He sighed so often these days. It had come with the job.

He laid out a

