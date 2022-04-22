Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of John Cameron

4 minutes to read
John Cameron's week: from lording it over the Arise empire to making his own tea. Photo / Supplied

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION

MONDAY

Jesus Christ! Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Saviour, is with me this morning, is with me as I wander through to the kitchen, is with me as I am forced to bend my

