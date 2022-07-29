Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of James Shaw

4 minutes to read
Marshall Shaw stared straight ahead through narrowed eyes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Marshall Shaw stared straight ahead through narrowed eyes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION:

MONDAY

Marshall Shaw stood in the main street of Dodge with his hands at his sides. The sun was at his back and it peeled a long, dark shadow from his body, and flung

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.