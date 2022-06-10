Voyager 2021 media awards
Steve Braunias: The secret diary of gang warfare

3 minutes to read
Politicians mull over the rivalry between the Killer Beez and the Tribesmen gangs.

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION

POLICE MINISTER POTO WILLIAMS

"We have to get tough on gangs," I told the Police Commissioner. "The polls are deeply distressing."

POLICE COMMISSIONER ANDREW COSTER

"We have to get tough on gangs," said the

