Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of FBoy Island NZ

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Charged with sorting out the "FBoys" in the TV show are Kita, Coco and Kiera. Photo / TVNZ

Charged with sorting out the "FBoys" in the TV show are Kita, Coco and Kiera. Photo / TVNZ

OPINION

MONDAY

Newspaper revelations about one of our contestants have come as a great shock. It's the last thing anyone expected. You just wouldn't think that someone with a dubious personal history would ever be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand