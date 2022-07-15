Steve Braunias: The secret diary of David Seymour

Act leader David Seymour presents more "inspired ideas". Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

MONDAY

Excellent response to my speech at the Act conference this weekend, when I announced a laundry list of reversals we will fight for in Government.

· Bring back 90-day trials.

· Bring back three strikes.

· Bring back charter schools.

· Bring back corporal punishment.

· Bring back capital punishment.

· Bring back scabs.

· Bring back sweeping powers to search and arrest anyone even remotely associated with a union.

· Bring back 1951.

· Bring back 1840.

· Bring back Captain Cook.

It's really caught the public mood – because what New Zealand needs now more than anything is forward thinking.

TUESDAY

Excellent response to my inspired suggestion that Inland Revenue find out where gang revenue is coming from and make sure they aren't evading taxation.

Act will make sure they pay their fair share of tax.

But what is fair?

Right now the top 9 per cent of income earners pay 42 per cent of all income tax.

Act has no time for envy-fuelled wealth taxes or tall poppy syndrome witch hunts designed to strip Kiwis of more money.

Act knows that a strong economy needs to be built around creating conditions for prosperity, and giving people the opportunity to get ahead.

And that includes the Killer Beez, the Tribesmen, the Comancheros and other plucky players in the high-yield meth trade.

Our proposals would give a $2000 tax cut to business leaders working in organised crime.

Now that sounds fair.

Maori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

WEDNESDAY

Excellent response to my manufactured outrage over Rawiri Waititi's joke about poisoning me with karaka berries.

When a political party starts singling people out by race by threatening to extract kernels inside karaka berries, which contain a virulent alkaloid neurotoxic poison known as karakin (as well as various other toxic nitro propanoyl glucopyranoses) and then liquefy it and sprinkle it in your glass without you noticing, then you have to pretend to take it seriously.

THURSDAY

Excellent response to my response to a newspaper columnist responding to my announcement that an Act-supported government will repeal the proposed Three Waters reforms and the creation of Te Aka Whai Ora, the new Māori Health Authority.

The columnist described my announcement as "straight-out racism".

There is nothing that a straight-out racist enjoys more than their views being attacked as straight-out racism.

They can see that attack for what it is – intolerance, hatred, prejudice, small-mindedness, bullying, name-calling, and racist.

FRIDAY

Oh and actually here's another item for the laundry list, which probably most of New Zealand will agree with as we head into tonight's test:

· Bring back Buck.