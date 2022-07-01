Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Christopher Luxon

4 minutes to read
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Marty Melville

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Marty Melville

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION

MONDAY

"O'Connor!", I roared. "Get your arse in here."

"Yes, boss."

I closed the door behind him, and said, "Sorry about that, Simon."

"No that's okay."

"Appearance's sake," I said.

"All good, mate."

"Okay,"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.