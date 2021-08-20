Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Billy Te Kahika

3 minutes to read
Covid-19 deniers and anti-lockdown protesters gathered at the TVNZ building in Auckland to protest the alert level 4 lockdown. Video / Cameron Pitney

Covid-19 deniers and anti-lockdown protesters gathered at the TVNZ building in Auckland to protest the alert level 4 lockdown. Video / Cameron Pitney

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

MONDAY

I heard the voice of God today as I sat around waiting for something, anything, to happen, and the Almighty did verily sayeth, "Yo Billy wassup man?"

And I remarketh unto the Lord,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.