Steve Braunias: Secret diary of ... Christmas Carols

Tis the season to be ... singing about our politicians. Photo / 123rf

For National

Away with a Muller

Todd wasn't much chop

Got a case of the panics

And his knickers in a knot.

Bridges wasn't any better

He shot from the hip

But missed every target

And put the party in the [redacted].

Let's not forget lil Nikki

She had such high hopes

But thought Goldsmith was Māori

And came across as a dope.

The party was sinking

Things looked very bad

But along came Good Judith

To pack away their sads.

Judith led, Judith flopped. Photo / Peter Meecham

Judith did lead them

Judith set up shop

Judith was crazy

Judith was a flop.

Yonder stands Chris Luxon

In this very last verse

He might replace Bad Judith

He couldn't be any worse.

For NZ First

Good King Winston looked out

And said, "Yeah okay I'm leaving."

Failure lay 'round about

Deep and crisp and even.

Dimly shone his wine that night

As NZ First went down.

That's when Jonesy came in sight

And sculled a Lion Brown.

Shane Jones on election night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"Hither, Winnie, and stand by me

As our dreams do fade.

The road has ended ingloriously

Let us leave the stage."

"Bring me mead and bring me wine

Bring me a green-lipped mussel.

Jonesy get out of my damned sight

I always thought you were a complete [redacted]."

For the Greens

God rest you merry Green men and women

With your complaints and your dismay.

Your sighing and your handwringing

Your harping on and on and on all day.

Bicyles and electric cars are all very well

But give it a rest sometimes, okay?

Marama moans and James talks ever so slowly

Thank goodness for good old joyful Chloe.

For Act

We MPs of Act Party are

Strange and crazed, at the end of the bar

We're new and don't have a clue

Following Seymour's star.

David Seymour, star of Epsom, star of right. Photo / Brett Phibbs

O star of Epsom, star of right

Star of twerking night after night

Freedom leaning, euthanasia's proceeding

Full credit, mate - you always put up a fight.

For Advance

We wish you a sincere good riddance!

We wish you a sincere good riddance!

We wish you a sincere good riddance!

And oblivion.

For Labour

Jacinda Ardern, Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda-ing all the way!

Oh what fun it is to win

65 seats on election day.

Hey! Dashing through the year

Always making sense

Telling people, "Never fear!"

At the 1 o'clock conference.

Jacinda and Dr Ash really ran the show. Photo / Greg Bowker

Her and Dr Ash

They really ran the show

Put the virus in the trash

And said, "You can go outside now, bro."

Jacinda Ardern, Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda-ing all the way!

Mallard sucks but she's okay

Let's toast her on Christmas Day. Hey!

For the Secret Diarist

O come all ye MPs, clueless and abysmal

Especially the new ones

O come ye, O come ye

To Parliament.

O please do something foolish

Please do something awful

O please do something quite insane

For the weekly satirist.

O Miss Ardern and Ms Collins

I'd love to write your downfalls

O Miss Ardern and Ms Collins

It's nothing personal! Merry Xmas.