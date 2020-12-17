Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: Secret diary of ... Christmas Carols

3 minutes to read

Tis the season to be ... singing about our politicians. Photo / 123rf

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

For National

Away with a Muller
Todd wasn't much chop
Got a case of the panics
And his knickers in a knot.

Bridges wasn't any better
He shot from the hip
But missed every target
And put the party in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.