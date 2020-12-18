Website of the Year
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: 2020 - The year of absence

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

Steve Braunias looks back on 2020 and refuses to name the one thing that defined the year.

It could have been worse. It wasn't like we suffered the utter devastation and plain unannounced rudeness of

