Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Election results 2020: Steve Braunias: Nothing but blue skies ... and a trip to the polling booth

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Watch live: We are live from the Newstalk ZB studio, NZ Herald newsroom and party headquarters as we bring you all the results as they happen. Every candidate, every electorate, every vote.
Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

The weather's always good on election day, isn't it?

You can measure the course of New Zealand politics in a Saturday that rolls around every three years, forever sunny and warm, nothing but blue

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
election-interactive