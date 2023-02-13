State of emergency declared in Napier and Hastings as evacuations take place across districts

Hastings city centre early in the morning, soaked by rain from Cyclone Gabrielle overnight. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City and Hastings District have declared a local state of emergency as evacuations across both districts take place due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The most affected area is the Esk Valley, and residents of Rissington were evacuated overnight.

Fire and Emergency responded to over 39 weather-related calls in Hawke’s Bay overnight, including trees down on homes in Napier and Hastings district, evacuations and rescues of people stuck between trees on roads in the Hastings District.

There are power outages across the region, with 16,082 Unison customers in Napier and Hastings without power according to the Unison website.

Damage to the Esk River Bridge on State Highway 2 north of Bay View (which was put under speed restrictions in 2022 due to its age and condition) and the Puketapu Bridge has made both impassable.

A tree down on State Highway 2 near Bay View on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Waka Kotahi said in its latest traffic bulletin that SH2 Napier to Gisborne and SH5 Napier to Taupō remained closed due to large amounts of surface flooding, slips and debris and possible flooding.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the most important thing was to keep the community safe.

“There are areas of Napier and Hastings that have been impacted worse than others and this declaration will enable councils and emergency services to act swiftly,” says Mayor Wise.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said residents must heed police and Civil Defence messaging. “The most important thing is that we all stay safe. If you’re able, shelter in place, if there is danger call 111 immediately.”

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to overnight to trees falling on houses in Hastings District and Napier, to assist with evacuations, and to rescue people stuck between trees down on the road in Hastings District

Wastewater network overwhelmed:

Hastings and Napier residents are asked to reduce water use as much as possible as the storm has inundated the waste water network.

Water should be used for drinking and personal washing only, Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management said.

Do not use dishwashers or washing machines, and avoid showering if possible.

The issue is causing toilets to back up. Teams are across the district working to keep the network as clear as possible.

- A note for our subscribers -

Our paper was printed last night but the extreme conditions out there this morning mean it is too dangerous for our delivery drivers to try to get to you. We are getting papers to as many retail centres as is safe to do so. Subscribers will be automatically credited. We apologise for the inconvenience. Stay safe, and keep up to date with your news at hbtoday.co.nz. We’re doing our best to bring you all the details.

Chris Hyde

Hawke’s Bay Today editor