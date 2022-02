A major slip is blocking the southbound lane of State Highway 54 at Ohingaiti. Photo / Bevan Conley

A major slip is blocking the southbound lane of State Highway 54 at Ohingaiti, just south of the Vinegar Hill campground.

There are also a number of lesser slips along the road.

The police say drivers should take caution if using this route, or choose an alternative as there may be delays while contractors make their way to clear the debris.