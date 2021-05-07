State Highway 50 reopens after scrub fire near Ashley Clinton

Diversions were in place after "out of control" scrub fire on State Highway 50, near Ashley Clinton. Photo / Rachel Wise

Diversions were in place after "out of control" scrub fire on State Highway 50, near Ashley Clinton. Photo / Rachel Wise

State Highway 50 has reopened following a scrub fire caused by a permitted burn off near Ashley Clinton, Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the scrub fire on SH50 about 1.17pm on Friday.

Police said they were assisting the fire service with an "out of control" scrub fire and traffic diversions were place for northbound traffic on Balfour Rd and for southbound traffic on Ashley Clinton Rd and Nelsons Rd.

By 2.54pm, the road was reopened.

Firefighters at the scene said people conducting a permitted burn off were caught by a change of wind direction and the fire was driven towards the road.

A witness at the scene said visibility was "down to nil" due to thick smoke, which caused the road to be closed.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two rural fire trucks from Tamatea, one tanker from Tikokino and a fire pump from Ashley Clinton attended the scene.