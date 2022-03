SH5 closed at Te Pohue following a two-car crash. Photo / NZME

State Highway 5 at Te Pohue is closed following a two-car crash.

Emergency services were notified shortly before 6:30am, on Tuesday.

Initial indications were that three people were injured, one seriously.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or use alternate routes.

MORE TO COME