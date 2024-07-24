“Our commercial vehicle safety team was made aware.”

The spokesperson said contractors took over the clean-up and traffic management of the scene from 10.40am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said Ngatea and Puriri stations were called to a truck fire at about 8.36am.

Two crews were dispatched to the incident.

“The fire has been extinguished and we have left the scene,” the spokesperson said.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi posted an alert about the truck fire on social media at 9.30am.

“Due to a truck fire, the southbound lane is blocked on SH27 between Mahuta Rd South and Torehape Rd East,” the post said.

A further NZTA alert was issued at 11.55am.

The post said southbound lanes were open under stop-go traffic management.

There were no injuries reported.

