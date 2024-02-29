The Taparahi Bridge on State Highway 25A between Kōpū and Hikua reopened the key Coromandel connection before the 2023/24 summer season. Photo / Mike Scott

The Taparahi Bridge on State Highway 25A between Kōpū and Hikua reopened the key Coromandel connection before the 2023/24 summer season. Photo / Mike Scott

Works to restore SH25A at the Taparahi worksite are coming to an end.

However, to carry out some final works at the new bridge, SH25A will be closed overnight on Wednesday, March 6.

During the closure, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) contractors will install a new rubber seal into one of the bridge joints which runs across the full width of the road.

At the same time, the team will install grates on the side drains along the eastern road approach.

NZTA said the closure was crucial for the work to be carried out, and it is being done overnight to minimise disruption to road users.

SH25A will close from 9.30pm on Wednesday, March 6 until 5am on Thursday, March 7.

Detours will be via SH25 along the Thames coast and Coromandel township or via SH26, SH2 and SH25 through the Karangahake Gorge, Waihī and Whangamatā.

Access for local traffic along SH25A will be maintained up to the bridge from both the east and west.

The full restoration of SH25A at the Taparahi worksite is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.