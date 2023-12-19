State Highway 25A will open in the coming days, reconnected by a new 124-meter bridge. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwis meeting loved ones in the Coromandel for Christmas have been given an early present with the State Highway 25A bridge reopening three months earlier than planned.

But they’ve been asked to resist the urge to stop and sightsee on the bridge as “it’s not safe”.

The bridge collapsed in January when a landslip smashed into it during the summer storms, closing the vital road linking Auckland and Coromandel, between Kōpū and Hikuai.

Build teams had initially expected to finish the new 124m viaduct bridge by March next year, but instead motorists will be able to use it to reduce travel times this holiday season.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi thanks the public for their patience during the build.

“As you can guess, traffic will be heavy over the holidays,” it said in a social media post.

“We need you to do your bit to keep everyone moving smoothly through the site — don’t stop, stick to the speed limit, and travel safely through the site.”

It especially warned motorists not to stop on or near the bridge.

“Don’t stop as you’re approaching the bridge or travelling over the bridge. We know you’re keen to see the new bridge and how the land around the bridge has changed following the slip.”

The agency said travellers can instead check out “great drone footage” the agency had posted on its Bay of Plenty social media pages.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the site last week and said there the project gave a lot of good lessons on how government can speed up consenting.

“This is a great example of what we want to do across the country,” he said.

“A big part of it is looking at working 24/7 more. We’ve got all the talent and smarts to do it so we need to look at how we can speed things up and get things done.

“There’s a lot of learning out of the project.”

A worker on State Highway 25a. Photo / Corey Fleming

The bridge will reconnect the road after a section of the highway was washed away after late January’s major storm events.

Thames-Coromandel District mayor Len Salt said he was glad to host Luxon and Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

“We’re all so happy to have reached this part of the journey. It’s been a tough year on so many levels for so many people,” he said.

“Who would’ve thought that a bridge would get such an emotional response from the community it affects. This isn’t about infrastructure. This is about how it affects the community.”

Social media users this morning posted comments full of praise for the NZTA for getting the job done fast.

“Well done on a magnificent effort by all those involved,” one wrote.

“Huge effort, thank you,” another wrote, while a third said: “To all those involved, fantastic job to get this completed by Xmas”.

The news brings a welcome economic boost to the beleaguered Coromandel Peninsula, an area heavily reliant on tourism, which has suffered severe economic downturn on the back of last summer’s cyclones and weather events.

Construction began in June after the Government committed to fund New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi an initial cost estimate of $30-40 million in May, which was later revised to be closer to $50m.

Progress at the State Highway 25a site. Photo / Corey Fleming

Transport Minister at the time, Michael Wood, said the money for the project would come from the Government’s $250m top-up to the National Land Transport Programme fund, set up to support the recovery.

The washout on State Highway 25A, Kopu to Hikuai Rd. Photo / Waka Kotahi

NZTA Waka Kotahi regional manager Jo Wilton said getting traffic across as soon as possible has always been the aim.

“We know how difficult the highway closure has been on local families, businesses, schools and communities and the impact it’s had on visitors to the region,” she said.

“We’ve built the bridge in record time by accelerating our work programme, with teams working 24-hour shifts both onsite and offsite at Eastbridge in Napier, where the steel girders were manufactured.

“In addition, we used a bridge design we already had and repurposed steel plates which had been purchased for the Minden Bridge on Tauranga’s Takitimu North Link project, meaning we didn’t have a lengthy wait for steel to come in from overseas.”