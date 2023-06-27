Artists impression of the bridge design showing location of the cranes. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

The main road that connects Thames and Tairua is set to be fixed at the end of March next year. This road is also the key link to towns like Whangamatā, Pāuanui, Hot Water Beach and Hāhei.

Physical works are under way for the construction of a bridge reconnecting State Highway 25A, to be completed by the end of March 2024. The summit of SH25A between Kōpū and Hikuai collapsed during the North Island’s major storm event in late January and remains closed.

While contract negotiations with the preferred consortia are ongoing, there has been no delay to the work programme, explains Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager of infrastructure delivery for the Waikato/Bay of Plenty, Jo Wilton.

“A bridge of this type would normally be expected to take 12 to 14 months to construct, but Waka Kotahi is working with the consortia to accelerate delivery and get the route open in nine months’ time, by the end of March 2024,” Jo says in a statement.

A small private dawn blessing took place at the site this morning, signalling the formal start of enabling works.

Blessing with Ngāti Maru Kaumatua before enabling works begin in earnest. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

“Drainage water management is under way today, with earthworks to build all-weather access tracks for heavy machinery the next job ahead,” Jo says in a statement.

Over the last fortnight, project ecologists and the design and construction team have been visiting the site to confirm design assumptions and develop construction methodologies.

“Drilling to confirm the founding depth of the piles at the location of the bridge abutments began last Wednesday, June 21, under the jurisdiction of Waka Kotahi contractors who remained in charge of the site until the consortium was given the keys following the blessing this morning,” says Jo.

“Waka Kotahi is doing everything possible to further accelerate construction, which will include contractors working extended hours at the work site and working seven days a week where possible.

“Up to 100 people will be working at the SH25A Taparahi site, with additional labour dedicated to off-site works, such as prefabrication of bridge components.

“Workers will be divided into two teams working two 10-hour shifts, with 80 per cent of the crew housed locally on the peninsula,” Jo explained in a statement.

Over the next two months, a platform will be built to support the cranes required for the build.

Pile casings will be in the country by the end of July, with piling getting under way in August.

