State Highway 2 through Poukawa, Hawke's Bay, closed after serious crash

The police serious crash unit is at the scene. Photo / NZTA

State Highway 2 through one of the main gateways to Napier and Hastings is closed after a crash that has seriously injured two people in Poukawa.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said their contractors were called to the site after a serious crash at 3.50am, and said at 6.30am that the road would likely remain closed for another two to three hours.

A police spokesperson said the two-vehicle crash near Te Hauke ended with one of the cars blocking the train tracks which run alongside SH2.

"Please detour via SH50 if possible as contractors have advised there is major delays on the Otane to Pakipaki detour. "

The police serious crash unit is at the scene.

MORE TO COME