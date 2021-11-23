State Highway 2 reopens in Wairarapa after car hits power pole

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.20pm. Photo / NZME

State Highway 2 in Wairarapa has reopened after a car hit a power pole earlier this afternoon.

The road was closed near the intersection of Hupenui Rd in Greytown.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has since advised the road is open again with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h in place.

A police spokeswoman said there were initial reports of one person being trapped and powerlines down on the road.

Powerco has been notified. Its website has reported an outage in the area affecting 79 properties.