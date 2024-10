Can kiwi bank compete with Aussie banks?, 100,000 Trapped as Israeli Tanks Advance in North Gaza, Westland freedom camping changes, and NZ's lowest-ever Labor weekend road toll.

A major highway in Hastings has been partially blocked after a two-vehicle crash involving a portaloo this afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a crash on State Highway 2 in Te Hauke near Burma Road at about 3.40pm.

The portaloo was being carried by a truck when it fell off and was struck by a ute.

No injuries have been reported.