State Highway 2 closed between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne: Major delay warning

The road is expected to be closed for at least the next four hours.

The road is expected to be closed for at least the next four hours.

State Highway 2 between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne has closed after a truck rolled in the Waioeka Gorge.

Police report the road is expected to be closed for some time - at least four hours - while the road is cleared.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and delay their travel if they are using the road.

Meanwhile, State Highway 5 is blocked near Waipunga following a serious crash this afternoon.

Police say a car and a truck collided on the state highway about 40km east of Taupō just before 12.45pm.

The driver of the car has sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

The road is blocked in both directions and is likely not to be partially open until about 3pm, so police say there will be considerable congestion.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and delay their travel.