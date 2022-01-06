State Highway 5 blocked after serious crash near Waipunga

State Highway 5 is blocked near Waipunga following a serious crash this afternoon.

State Highway 5 is blocked near Waipunga following a serious crash this afternoon.

State Highway 5 is blocked near Waipunga following a serious crash this afternoon.

Police say a car and a truck collided on the state highway about 40km east of Taupō just before 12.45pm.

The driver of the car has sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

The road is blocked in both directions and is likely not to be partially open until about 3pm, so police say there will be considerable congestion.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and delay their travel.