Toi Ohomai restructure proposal cuts jobs, threatens closure of Tokoroa, Taupō campuses

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Toi Ohomai's Mokoia campus. Photo / Andrew Warner

A “shocking” proposal to cut more than 160 jobs at a tertiary institution threatens the closure of two campuses, a union says.

The Bay of Plenty and Waikato-based Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology has proposed to disestablish the jobs of 166.7 full-time equivalent staff, with a net loss of 63.9

