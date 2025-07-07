“My father worked out there. So did others in my family. It was more than a job – it was a way of life,” he said.

“The shift work was rough. Six on, two off. Trying to be there for your kids, missing weekends, but we pushed through.”

Munday said he felt lucky, but worried for employees who had just started working at the mill.

“Some of the young guys only joined a year or two ago. They’ve got mortgages, kids, they’re still paying off vehicles. Then just like that, it’s gone.”

He said, in his view, “The rug’s been pulled out from under them. And it won’t stop there. The ripple effect hits contractors, suppliers, the whole community”.

Alex Armstrong (left) and Amosa Aukuso enjoyed working together at Kinleith Mill for numerous years. Photo / John Van de Ven

Kelly Riki-Murray was also among those who lost their jobs. He has been working at the mill for the past eight years.

“We were told six months ago this would happen, but when the day actually comes, it still hits hard,” he said.

“I’m lucky my wife is still working. Others aren’t in the same boat.

“I worked with a solid crew – good guys, strong team. I just hope everyone comes out the other side all right.”

Kinleith Mill closure: Kelly Riki-Murray was among the workers that lost their jobs. Photo / John Van de Ven

The mill’s owner Oji Fibre Solutions announced the move in November, saying they aimed to “simplify operations” by focusing on pulp production.

In a statement at the time, Oji Fibre Solutions chief executive Dr Jon Ryder said manufacturing paper had become “unprofitable”.

The proposal came after a year of bad news for New Zealand manufacturing, including another OFS mill closure in Penrose, and the closure of Winstone Pulp International’s Tangiwai Sawmill and Karioi Pulpmill.

Kinleith Mill, located in the South Waikato District near Tokoroa, was built in 1953 by New Zealand Forest Products and officially opened a year later.

In 1991, the company was acquired by Carter Holt Harvey, which sold its pulp and paper business to Oji in 2014.

John Van de Ven is a photographer based in Tokoroa. Being a passionate local, he created the Facebook group Tokoroa History which is dedicated to the stories and history of South Waikato people and businesses.