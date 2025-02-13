Oji Fibre Solutions confirmed the news to workers at an open-air meeting on the mill’s grounds this morning.
“After extensive work and considering a variety of options and feedback from unions and our team, we see no feasible alternative to our proposal to simplify operations which will keep Kinleith Mill operating, maintain jobs in the region and continue reliable supply of product to our customers,” chief executive Dr Jon Ryder said in a statement.
“Therefore, we will proceed with our proposal to transition the mill to a new operating model by focusing on pulp and ceasing loss-making paper production.
“We can confirm we will permanently shut the PM6 paper machine at Kinleith Mill at the end of June 2025 and move to a paper import model for our packaging operations.
Ryder said they would now be focused on a transition plan to close the paper machine safely.
“We plan to continue producing paper at Kinleith Mill through to the end of June 2025. This provides a period in which options for affected staff can be explored; while ensuring we meet our customer obligations and provide a smooth transition to alternative paper supply arrangements for our packaging operations.”
South Waikato District Council Mayor Gary Petley said while the closure was disappointing the district was delivering ambitious growth plans with multiple major new business and housing investments that would help offset the closure of Kinleith’s paper production line.
“It is disappointing the paper production line is closing and we sympathise with those who have lost jobs and contracts.”
Petley said the council had created Project Phoenix to support people who have been made redundant into new jobs and help contractors affected by the mill closure to find new work.
“Through Project Phoenix the council is collaborating with Kinleith owner Oji, government, Ministry of Social Development, community organisations and educational and training institutes and businesses operating in South Waikato to help employees and contractors transition to new employment.”
He said the council saw the closure as an opportunity for government, council and iwi to co-invest and support the district’s transformation while also supporting individuals and families who had been directly affected by the decision.
Petley said it was good news that Oji would keep Kinleith’s pulp production lines open ensuring the continued employment of many employees and he acknowledged the support of Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and local MP and Minister of Social Development Louise Upston in discussions with Oji.
Workers and union speak
E tū union negotiating specialist Joe Gallagher said it had been a “pretty tough” morning.
“People are really angry and upset.”
He said the reactions were “very respectful, very restrained”.