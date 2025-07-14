Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mt Ruapehu stable despite recent earthquake swarm, say volcanologists

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Border officials call for stronger laws on child-like sex dolls and Donald Trump threatens 'very severe' tariffs on Russia. Video / NZ Herald

There have been no “significant changes” at Mt Ruapehu after a swarm of earthquakes east of the volcano, volcanologists say.

More than 90 small and relatively deep earthquakes were recorded beneath Mt Ruapehu’s north-eastern flank early on July 8.

GNS Science said the quakes were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save