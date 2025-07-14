Border officials call for stronger laws on child-like sex dolls and Donald Trump threatens 'very severe' tariffs on Russia. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

There have been no “significant changes” at Mt Ruapehu after a swarm of earthquakes east of the volcano, volcanologists say.

More than 90 small and relatively deep earthquakes were recorded beneath Mt Ruapehu’s north-eastern flank early on July 8.

GNS Science said the quakes were about six to seven minutes apart.

Duty volcanologist Geoff Kilgour said on Monday no significant changes to the volcano had been observed after the earthquakes.

The temperature of Te Wai ā-moe (Ruapehu Crater Lake) remained stable at about 12C.