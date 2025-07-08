Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Mt Ruapehu earthquake swarm detected, not unusual says volcanologist

By Ben Fraser
Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald News Update: July 9, 2025

A swarm of earthquakes has been detected under Mt Ruapehu.

GNS Science duty volcanologist Yannik Behr said an earthquake swarm was detected beneath Mt Ruapehu’s north-eastern flank early Tuesday morning.

“The sequence is ongoing with earthquakes occurring roughly every six to seven minutes,” Behr said.

“The earthquakes are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post