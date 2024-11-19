The proposal, presented to Kinleith Mill workers at a meeting this morning, said the mill’s owner Oji Fibre Solutions aimed to “simplify operations” by focusing on pulp and discontinuing paper production.
While the company said the exact number of job losses was still unknown, the proposal could affect 230 roles.
Kinleith Mill workers are members of the labour unions E tū, First Union and Awunz.
In a statement from E tū, head delegate Ian Farall said there were “a lot of angry people” at this morning’s meeting.
“It’s a hell of a thing to tell people with Christmas just around the corner, and we need a longer period of consultation to really understand the potential alternatives to stopping paper production completely.”
Gallagher said the Government must also step up to support domestic manufacturing.
“We will not become a high-skill, high-wage economy while our political leadership continues with such a hands-off approach to our industries.
“Kinleith is not the first plant to be in this position recently and it may not be the last.
“Now’s the time for both businesses and the Government to get real about the crisis before us and work to reverse it. That’s the leadership communities like Tokoroa deserve.”
Social Development and Employment Minister and Taupō MP Louise Upston said she felt for the workers and their families.
“This will be an incredibly difficult time for them.”
Upston said the Ministry of Social Development was aware of the situation and would work closely with those affected to provide employment support.
“Businesses in Taupō, Tokoroa and many other parts of the country are clearly feeling the effects of several years of low economic growth and recession, which is why the Government is so focused on rebuilding the economy,” Upston said.
“This blow to our region only steels my resolve to push ahead with our Government’s recovery plan to get the economy back on track.”
In a statement, Oji Fibre Solutions chief executive officer Dr Jon Ryder said manufacturing paper had become “unprofitable”.
“Paper production at Kinleith Mill has suffered significant losses for several years and we see no prospect of the situation improving.”