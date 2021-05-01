State Highway 2 closed after serious motorcycle crash in Karangahake

A crash between a motorcycle and a car in Karangahake has left a section of State Highway 2 closed this afternoon.
Police were alerted to the crash at around 3:25pm on SH2 between Paeroa and Waikino.
One person is said to be seriously injured.
SH2 is currently closed between Paeroa and Waikino.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Motorcycle crash on SH2, Nūhaka, Hawke's Bay: Woman seriously injured - NZ Herald
- Elderly man comes away relatively unscathed after SH2 crash - NZ Herald
- SH2 closed after crash in Athenree Gorge, north of Tauranga - NZ Herald
- Truck crash: SH2 closed for four hours - NZ Herald
- Motorcycle crash on SH2, Nūhaka, Hawke's Bay: Woman seriously injured - NZ Herald
- Tourist killed as truck spills load of wood at SH2 crash blackspot - NZ Herald
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.
Karangahake Gorge lies between the Coromandel and Kaimai ranges, at the southern end of the Coromandel Peninsula.