New ZealandUpdated

State Highway 2 closed after serious motorcycle crash in Karangahake

State Highway 2 travelling through Karangahake Gorge. Source: Google

NZ Herald

A crash between a motorcycle and a car in Karangahake has left a section of State Highway 2 closed this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the crash at around 3:25pm on SH2 between Paeroa and Waikino.

One person is said to be seriously injured.

SH2 is currently closed between Paeroa and Waikino.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

Karangahake Gorge lies between the Coromandel and Kaimai ranges, at the southern end of the Coromandel Peninsula.